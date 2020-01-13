Al-Sarraj, Haftar arrive in Moscow to sign ceasefire agreement with Turkish and Russian officials

Al-Sarraj, Haftar arrive in Moscow to sign ceasefire agreement with Turkish and Russian officials

The leaders of Libya’s two warring sides have arrived in Moscow for talks, a day after a ceasefire brokered by Russia and Turkey came into force.

The development on Monday came amid reports that Fayez al-Sarraj, the chief of the internationally recognised Government of National Accord (GNA), and his rival, Khalifa Haftar, may sign the ceasefire agreement in the Russian capital.

Maria Zakharova, spokeswoman for the Russian foreign ministry, said the “inter-Libyan contacts” would be held “under the auspices of the foreign and defence ministers of Russia and Turkey”.

“Al-Sarraj, Haftar and representatives of other Libyan parties are expected to participate in these contacts,” she told reporters.

It was still unclear if the two leaders would meet face to face.