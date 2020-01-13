Al-Sarraj, Haftar arrive in Moscow to sign ceasefire agreement with Turkish and Russian officials

By Libyan Express

Haftar and Al-Serraj [Photo: Social Media]
The leaders of Libya’s two warring sides have arrived in Moscow for talks, a day after a ceasefire brokered by Russia and Turkey came into force.

The development on Monday came amid reports that Fayez al-Sarraj, the chief of the internationally recognised Government of National Accord (GNA), and his rival,  Khalifa Haftar, may sign the ceasefire agreement in the Russian capital.

Maria Zakharova, spokeswoman for the Russian foreign ministry, said the “inter-Libyan contacts” would be held “under the auspices of the foreign and defence ministers of Russia and Turkey”.

Related Posts

Haftar announces ceasefire in Libya’s Tripoli after pressure by Turkey and…

Putin: Russians fighting in Libya do not represent the state

“Al-Sarraj, Haftar and representatives of other Libyan parties are expected to participate in these contacts,” she told reporters.

It was still unclear if the two leaders would meet face to face.

Have your say. Give us your feedback.
Sign up for our Newsletter.

You might also like
Breaking

Haftar announces ceasefire in Libya’s Tripoli after pressure by Turkey and…

Libya

Putin: Russians fighting in Libya do not represent the state

Libya

Italy’s Embassy “Likes” tweet celebrating strikes on Misurata then…

Libya

Russia: Ceasefire in Libya depends on Haftar

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept