Al-Sweihli calls on GNA to cut ties with UAE for backing Haftar’s attack on Tripoli

By Libyan Express

Abdelrahman Al-Sweihli – the ex-head of the High Council of State of Libya’s Government of National Accord. [Photo: Social Media]
The ex-head of the High Council of State (HCS) Abdelrahman Al-Sweihli has called on the Government of National Accord (GNA) to sever all relations with the UAE for its support for Khalifa Haftar’s offensive on Tripoli.

Al-Sweihli said on Twitter on Thursday that the Government of National Accord should sever relations with the UAE immediately as it is taking part in killing Libyans and destroying their infrastructure with Haftar’s forces by sending them aircraft, arms and mercenaries.

He also indicated that this act is a national duty that should hardly be second-thought of by he Government of National Accord.

“Cutting ties with the UAE will send a strong message to the backers of Haftar’s attack on Tripoli and will hail the sacrifices of the men who have been defending the capital over the months.” Al-Sweihli indicated.

