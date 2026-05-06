Arsenal reach Champions League final after 20-year wait

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Arsenal FC booked their place in the UEFA Champions League final for the first time in 20 years after defeating Atletico Madrid 1-0 at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday night, sealing a 2-1 aggregate victory in the semi-final.

Bukayo Saka scored the decisive goal just before half-time, reacting quickest after goalkeeper Jan Oblak parried a powerful strike from Leandro Trossard, allowing the England international to convert from close range and send the home supporters into celebration.

The victory marks Arsenal’s second-ever appearance in a Champions League final and their first since 2006, as Mikel Arteta’s side continue an impressive unbeaten European campaign.

The opening half offered few clear-cut opportunities, although Arsenal controlled possession and dictated much of the tempo. Atletico Madrid, managed by Diego Simeone, adopted a compact defensive approach and spent long periods protecting their penalty area, limiting Arsenal’s attacking spaces.

Despite Arsenal’s territorial dominance, Atletico’s disciplined defending frustrated the hosts for much of the first half, until Saka’s breakthrough moments before the interval shifted the momentum firmly in favour of the London side.

Atletico emerged with greater attacking intent after the break and created several dangerous opportunities during the opening stages of the second half. However, Arsenal remained organised defensively and gradually regained control of the match through disciplined pressing and composed possession play.

Arteta’s tactical adjustments in the latter stages proved decisive, as Arsenal denied Atletico the opportunity to build sustained pressure while also threatening on the counter-attack.

The Gunners ultimately held onto their slender advantage to secure a historic qualification for the final, extending their unbeaten record in this season’s competition with 10 victories and four draws.