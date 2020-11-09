World

Azerbaijanis celebrate city of Shusha’s liberation from Armenian occupation

BY Libyan Express

Azerbaijanis take to the streets to celebrate the liberation of the city of Shusha from the Armenian forces, after 28 years in Baku, Azerbaijan on November 08, 2020.  [Photo: Anadolu Agency]
The liberation of the strategically important city of Shushu gave way to street celebrations as the Azerbaijani president made the announcement on national television.

Thousands of Azerbaijanis went out to celebrate the defeat of Armenian forces in the key town that was occupied on May 8, 1992.

In the capital Baku, people hoisted Turkish and Azerbaijani flags. While some danced on the streets, others drove back and forth in vehicles to mark the victory.

Many were unable to hold back their tears of joy.

Shusha is located on the road to Khankendi, the region’s largest city. It is a part of the Nagorno-Karabakh, or Upper Karabakh region, which is an internationally recognized territory of Azerbaijan.

The city is also known as one of the symbols of Azerbaijani history and culture. Many prominent Azerbaijani musicians, composers, and scholars were born here.

The views expressed in Op-Ed pieces are those of the author and do not purport to reflect the opinions or views of Libyan Express.
How to submit an Op-Ed: Libyan Express accepts opinion articles on a wide range of topics. Submissions may be sent to oped@libyanexpress.com. Please include ‘Op-Ed’ in the subject line.
Submit a Correction
Latest posts by Libyan Express (see all)
You might also like
World

Greece strips refugees to their underwear, sends them back to Turkish border

Breaking

Turkey announces kickoff of Peace Spring Operation in NE Syria

World

Turkey in final stages for Northeastern Syria operation against Kurds

World

Turkey, Malaysia, Pakistan propose “Islamic Renaissance”

Submit a Correction

For: Azerbaijanis celebrate city of Shusha’s liberation from Armenian occupation

Your suggestion have been successfully submitted

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Libyan Express will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.