Bashagha, France’s IDEMIA sign MoU for security solutions
Libya’s GNA Interior Minister Fathi Bashagha, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with France’s integrated biometric and digital security solutions company IDEMIA Group.
The agreement will include the transfer of the technology of the cutting-edge biometric access control devices such as fingerprint readers, retinal eye scanners and hand geometry readers across Libya, according to a statement released by the Interior Ministry on Wednesday.
Bashagha also held talks with top French officials to deepen bilateral ties particularly in the fields of security and defence.
How to submit an Op-Ed: Libyan Express accepts opinion articles on a wide range of topics. Submissions may be sent to oped@libyanexpress.com. Please include ‘Op-Ed’ in the subject line.
- Bashagha, France’s IDEMIA sign MoU for security solutions - November 19, 2020
- Muslim Pro cuts ties with X-Mode over selling user data to US military - November 19, 2020
- Kuwait scholar calls to boycott those involved in normalisation - November 18, 2020