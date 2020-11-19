Libya

Bashagha, France’s IDEMIA sign MoU for security solutions

BY Libyan Express

Libya’s GNA Interior Minister Fathi Bashagha, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with France’s integrated biometric and digital security solutions company IDEMIA Group.

The agreement will include the transfer of the technology of the cutting-edge biometric access control devices such as fingerprint readers, retinal eye scanners and hand geometry readers across Libya, according to a statement released by the Interior Ministry on Wednesday.

Bashagha also held talks with top French officials to deepen bilateral ties particularly in the fields of security and defence.

Idemia Group develops, manufactures, and markets security technology products and services. The Company offers a range of payments cards comprising personalisation services for card issuers, and mobile payment solutions to banks, financial institutions, retailers, and transportation companies.
