Bashagha: Haftar’s Russian mercenaries used gas agents in Libya

By Libyan Express

Russian mercenaries seen on frontlines in Libya’s Tripoli. [Photo: Social Media]
The Russian private military contractor Wagner Group was accused by Libya’s Interior Minister on Wednesday of carrying out a chemical attack in Libya’s capital, Tripoli, specifically on Salah Al-Deen frontline.

“Wagner mercenaries used nerve agent against Libya’s Government of National Accord (GNA) forces in Salah Al-Deen area in southern Tripoli,” Fathi Bashagha told reporters in a presser on Wednesday.

The Interior Minister added that Tunisia and Algeria, along with Turkey, US, and UK, are also giving support to the country in issues of security.

He added that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) poses a threat to Libya’s national security, saying that Abu Dhabi wants to continue its chaotic project in Libya that is being implemented by Haftar.

