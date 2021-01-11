Libya

Bashagha launches operation to counter organized crime, drug and human trafficking

Operation Snake Hunt will primarily target drug trafficking, organized crime and human smuggling

BY Libyan Express

Minister of Interior launches new military operation to combat organized crime in Libya. [Photo: MoI]
In Cooperation with the Volcano of Rage operation, the Interior Minister of the Government of National Accord Fathi Bashagha launched ‘Operation Snake hunt’.

The operation will specifically target large scale organized crime, armed gangs, drugs trafficking, and human smugglers amongst others.

The Minister of Interior announced in a press release that the operation will commence as soon as all preparations are in order.

The operation has received international support, primary from Turkey in its effort to achieve a more stable and secure state in Libya.

