GNA approves purchase of the four leading Covid-19 vaccines

Libya’s outgoing Government of National Accord (GNA) has officially authorised the purchase of the four top-tier COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson and Moderna.

In a leaked document, the presidential council of the GNA authorised the ministry of health to distribute these four vaccines upon their arrival as well allowing other known vaccines approved by the world health organization, the US or the UK to be distributed for an expedited vaccination process in Libya.

According to the Ministry of Health, in light of the emergent circumstances, the vaccines will be distributed under the emergency clause to the state is responsible for any side effects that may result from administrating it to Libyan citizens.

This week, the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) launched an online Covid-19 registration website in preparation for the arrival of the country’s first vaccine batches.

Libya is expected to receive 12 million doses in total, for the vaccination of its entire population, the first shipment of 1 million doses consisting of 55,000 of the Pfizer vaccine, and more than 900,000 of Oxford’s AstraZeneca vaccine is expected to arrive sometime in the upcoming weeks.

The 1 million expected doses will be enough to vaccinate at least 500,000 Libyans with priority going to medical health professionals, people over 60-year-old and those with preexisting conditions that put them at a higher risk for the virus.