Bashagha narrowly escapes assassination attempt in Janzour

The Government of National Accord’s Minister of Interior Fathi Bashagha earlier today escaped an assassination attempt on his way back to his residence in Janzour.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Interior, an armoured Toyota 27 opened automatic fire directly on the Minister’s convoy, resulting in a shoot out between the attackers and the Minister’s guards.

The Ministry added that the Minister’s guards were able to thwart the assassination attempt with minimal injuries on their end and two of the attackers were apprehended while one was killed in the exchange of fire.

It also confirmed that the Minister was not harmed in any capacity and extended their good wishes and a speedy recovery for members of his guard that were injured in the attack.

It concluded by stating that necessary measures have been taken to ensure the capture of anyone connected to this crime, adding that the office of acting Attorney General has begun its investigation into this egregious incident and reassured the public that anyone who had anything to do with the attempt on the Minister’s life will be brought to justice swiftly.