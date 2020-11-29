Bashagha warns that political dialogue failure, will send Libya into chaos

The Interior Minister in the Libyan Accord government, Fathi Bashagha, cautioned against the collapse of the path of the political solution sponsored by the United Nations, hinting at the return of the armed chaos in case of failure in ending the state of division.

Bashagha warned that a political dialogue is the only way towards peace and democratic consensus and that if it stops or collapses due to the challenges it faces including the lack of confidence between Libyan parties in each other, it will send the country back into chaos.”

“We call on everyone to make the right choice of maintaining the current path of the unity, security, and stability of the country that will lead to a general election that is up to international standards of transparency and honesty.”

The Libyan Minister, who is a leading presidential candidate for the future elections, also stressed that the solution this time hinges on the Libyan parties’ ability to settle their disagreements peacefully and work together towards a political consensus that best benefits the Libyan people, who have endured a decade’s long conflict and division.

“Failure on this path could actually pave the way for the return of armed chaos and indiscriminate fighting that would have catastrophic security consequences.” Said the Minister of Interior.

Speaking with the German news agency, Deutsche Presse-Agentur, the Minister also praised the role of neighbouring friendly countries in fostering harmony and peace between Libyans.

“There is a great expectation that the interventions of neighbouring and friendly countries in Libya is a positive factor for establishing consensus and peace, as this time it depends more on the ability of the Libyan parties to settle their differences through political means and solutions.”

The Libyan Political Dialogue Forum are UN-backed discussions headed by special representative Stephanie Williams, bringing together 75 representatives from all regions of Libya to address and establish a roadmap to on eligibility criteria for the upcoming elections and reforming executive authority.