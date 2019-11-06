BBC report: Airstrike on Libya’s migrants center was carried out by foreign aircraft

The missile strike on a migrant detention centre in Libya’s Tajoura was carried out by a fighter plane from a foreign country, according to a confidential UN investigation seen by BBC Arabic.

No country is named but a source with knowledge of the inquiry said it was focused on the United Arab Emirates, the BBC has reported.

July’s attack killed 53 migrants and injured 130, and was described as a potential war crime by the UN envoy to Libya Ghassan Salame.

Most of those killed at the Tajoura migrant detention centre, east of the capital, Tripoli, are believed to have been sub-Saharan Africans attempting to reach Europe from Libya.

It was the highest publicly reported death toll from an attack since the Libyan National Army (LNA) began a fresh offensive in April to topple the UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) in Tripoli.