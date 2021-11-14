Bitcoin back above $64,000 as recovery continues

After a dramatic drop, the crypto prices today saw a mild recovery as Bitcoin rebounded to $64k to resume the strong week of rallies to new all-time highs.

Trading now at $64,722, Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 43.10%, decreasing 0.14% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalisation is currently $2.83 trillion, increasing 1.88% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $104.56 billion, which makes a 18.08% decrease.

As of Saturday 5PM (GMT+3) November 13th, here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies: