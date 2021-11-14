Business

Bitcoin back above $64,000 as recovery continues

BY Libyan Express

After a dramatic drop, the crypto prices today saw a mild recovery as Bitcoin rebounded to $64k to resume the strong week of rallies to new all-time highs.

Trading now at $64,722, Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 43.10%, decreasing 0.14% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalisation is currently $2.83 trillion, increasing 1.88% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $104.56 billion, which makes a 18.08% decrease.

As of Saturday 5PM (GMT+3) November 13th, here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

  1. Bitcoin (BTC) $64,722
  2. Ethereum (ETH) $4,670
  3. Binance Coin (BNB) $644
  4. Tether (USDT) $1
  5. Solana (SOL) $234.50
  6. Cardano (ADA) $2.07
  7. Ripple (XRP) $1.19
  8. Polkadot (DOT) $46.27
  9. USD Coin (USDC)  $0.999999
  10. Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.25
