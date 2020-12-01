Business

Black market exchange rate reaches record numbers

Conflict over oil revenues causes the exchange rate to climb higher than it has in three years

BY Libyan Express

Exchange rate climb could lead to a drastic increase in living expenses for the public. [Photo: Internet/Archive.]
Foreign currency exchange rates in the Blackmarket have reached record numbers for the first time in years.

The dollar on Monday night spiked to 7.03 LYD, a 4.56% increase, which is a number it hasn’t risen to since 2017.

The euro climbed to 8.54 LYD, a 7.23% increase.

And the pound rose highest of all as one of the world’s most expensive currencies at 9.3 LYD, an increase of 6.9%.

The spike in foreign currencies comes as a result of the ongoing dispute for the oil revenues currently frozen at the orders of the chairman of the National Oil Cooperation, Mustafa Sanalla, after accusations made by the Central Bank of Libya that the NOC is embezzling public funds.

The chairman of the oil company reiterated on Sunday that revenues will remain frozen until the Governer of the Central Bank fixes what he called failed polices and instates transparent and honest mechanisms for distributing the funds to the Libyan people.

The views expressed in Op-Ed pieces are those of the author and do not purport to reflect the opinions or views of Libyan Express.
How to submit an Op-Ed: Libyan Express accepts opinion articles on a wide range of topics. Submissions may be sent to oped@libyanexpress.com. Please include ‘Op-Ed’ in the subject line.
Submit a Correction
Libyan Express
Latest posts by Libyan Express (see all)
You might also like
Libya

Make Libyans pay for bombing them

Business

Prime Minister calls for emergency meeting to address frozen oil revenues

Business

NOC: Oil revenues will be kept until the Central Bank fixes its failed policies

Business

Eni oil to expand investments in Libya and support electricity sector

Submit a Correction

For: Black market exchange rate reaches record numbers

Your suggestion have been successfully submitted

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Libyan Express will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.