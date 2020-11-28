Libya

Bodies from mass graves returned to their families

People demand justice for those killed and left in unmarked mass graves in Tarhuna

BY Libyan Express

Bodies from mass graves identified and returned to their families. [Photo: AP]
The Ministry of Justice of the Government of National Accord (GNA) announced that the committee dedicated to exhuming the bodies found in the mass graves in Tarhuna has identified two of the victims and that they have been returned to their families.

The bodies belong to the citizens Ahmed Salem Emigel, and Saeed Musbad Faraj, who were both identified by the forensic team through their clothing and physical markings on their bodies identified by close relatives.

The bodies were returned to their families with the attendance of the Committee for mass graves, Director of the forensic and analysis team, the Director of criminal investigation and the official power responsible of personal data in the Civil Registry department of the Ministry of Interior.

A funeral was held for the deceased in the Martyrs’ Square in the centre of Trhuna city. Saeed Faraj was a 50-year-old father of six children and an employee of education of office in Tarhuna, and Ahmed Emigel was a young high school student of 17-year-old.

People in attendance of the funeral demanded justice for the killed from the people who fled the city, asking the government of national accord to communicate and work with the governments of the countries the killers have fled to, to expedite them back to Libya so the families can have the justice they deserve.

So far, a total of 20 mass graves have been discovered in Tarhuna since it was recaptured by GNA forces in June.

