Libya

Brega announces arrival of fuel tanker, calls on public to remain patient

With the arrival of the fuel tanker Anwar Libya, Brega reassures citizens of the availability of fuel

BY Libyan Express

Anwar Libya docks at Tripoli’s seaport with 34 million litres of fuel onboard. [Photo: Brega Oil]
Brega Oil announced the arrival of Anwar Libya, the oil tanker carrying 34 million litres of fuel and the resumption of distribution to companies for delivery to their gas stations.

The company confirmed that their distribution is moving according to schedule and that company officials are doing their very best to overcome all the obstacles that hinder the distribution process and meet the requirements of all Libyan citizens.

The company also called on citizens to remain patient and responsible as it is forced to rely on the direct distribution as the company’s storage tanks are out of service due to clashes in the recent war, which resulted in serious damages and need a high maintenance budget to be approved.

It was noted that weather fluctuations which led to the rise of waves, thunderstorms and scattered rain caused the delay in the oil tanker’s docking in the seaport.

The Ministry of Interior in an official statement reiterated the oil company’s sentiment by calling on the public to not panic and flood the oil stations with traffic, stating that all stations have been told to remain operational 24/7 to curb the recent fuel shortage.

