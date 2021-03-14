Sanalla and Hopton discuss a stronger partnership between the UK and Libya’s oil sector

The Chairman of Libya’s National Oil Corporation, Mustafa Sanallah held a meeting with the United Kingdom’s ambassador to Libya Nicholas Hopton, in which they discussed the enhancement of economic cooperation and better partnerships in several fields.

According to the NOC’s statement on Facebook, the meeting addressed ways to strengthen connections with UK business partners and the benefit of British expertise in the field of Oil and Gas.

The meeting falls in line with the British minister of trade envoy to Libya’s expressed desire of his government last December to establish better economic and trade ties with Libya, indicating that the UK highly values its work with the NOC and the possibilities for growth and success it offers.

Libya’s Oil and Gas sector continues to be the country’s primary source of income, thus its success and growth will result in a quicker recovery of Libya’s struggling economy.