Brother of Libyan Manchester Arena bomber pleads not guilty to all counts

The brother of Manchester Arena bomber Salman Abedi pleaded not guilty to 22 counts of murder when he appeared in court today (Tuesday).

Hashem Abedi, 22, from Fallowfield, but of Libyan heritage, appeared at The Old Bailey in London for a plea and case management hearing.

Dressed in a grey fleece and wearing glasses, he entered not guilty pleas when each of 22 counts of murder was read to him by the court clerk.

He also denied a charge of attempted murder and another that he conspired with his brother to cause an explosion likely to endanger life.

Standing in the dock, he said ‘not guilty’ after each charge was read to the court.

Mr Justice Baker put back the start of the trial until next year.

Hashem Abedi was remanded in custody until January 13, when the trial is now due to begin.