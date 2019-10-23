Brother of Libyan Manchester Arena bomber pleads not guilty to all counts

By Libyan Express
SDF arrested Hashem Abedi while he was receiving a money transfer (4500 Libyan dinars) from the attacker himself, Salman, in Tripoli.

The brother of Manchester Arena bomber Salman Abedi pleaded not guilty to 22 counts of murder when he appeared in court today (Tuesday).

Hashem Abedi, 22, from Fallowfield, but of Libyan heritage, appeared at The Old Bailey in London for a plea and case management hearing.

Dressed in a grey fleece and wearing glasses, he entered not guilty pleas when each of 22 counts of murder was read to him by the court clerk.

Related Posts

Unicef condemns attacks that killed 7 children in 2 weeks in Libya’s…

Three children killed in new attack by Haftar’s forces on Tripoli…

He also denied a charge of attempted murder and another that he conspired with his brother to cause an explosion likely to endanger life.

Standing in the dock, he said ‘not guilty’ after each charge was read to the court.

Mr Justice Baker put back the start of the trial until next year.

Hashem Abedi was remanded in custody until January 13, when the trial is now due to begin.

Have your say. Give us your feedback.
Sign up for our Newsletter.

You might also like
Libya

Unicef condemns attacks that killed 7 children in 2 weeks in Libya’s capital

Libya

Three children killed in new attack by Haftar’s forces on Tripoli residential…

Libya

Libya’s military prosecutor issues arrest warrant of Haftar

Libya

Libyan lawmakers hold parliament meeting in Egypt

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept