Call for new body to to train Imams in Europe

EU chief Michel calls for creation of European body to train Imams

BY Libyan Express

EU chief Michel calls for creation of European body to train Imams.  [Photo: AFP]
European Council president Charles Michel said Monday he supported creating a European institute to train imams, as he visited Austria to pay tribute to the victims of last week’s extremist attack in Vienna.

“It is very important to be firm on this. I think, for example, that we should have a debate at the European level connected to the idea that was raised some time ago to set up a European institute to train imams,” he told the media.

