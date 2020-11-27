Libya

Center for Disease Control warns of a possible return to Lockdown

An enforced nation wide Lockdown looms over the country as the number of Coronavirus cases climb rapidly

BY Libyan Express

The director of the NCDC addresses the concerning climb in the number of COVID-19 cases in the country. [Photo: NCDC]
As the nation’s capital witness a skyrocketing climb in the number of COVID-19 cases, the National Center for Disease Control, (NCDC) warned of possibility to reestablish a nationwide lockdown.

In a statement, the Director of the NCDC, Badr Al-Din Al-Najjar, said that situation of the coronavirus pandemic in the country is escalating rapidly as citizens continue to break social distancing measures to prevent the spread.

Al-Najjar also pointed out that the cities of Tripoli, Zliten and Misrata are seeing the highest numbers in the hundreds by the day due to a social spread through functions such as weddings and funerals.

This comes after the country’s first record of over one thousand cases per day, last week on November 22nd and an overall death toll of 1140 with 51,585 active cases out of a total of 80 thousand cases recorded, putting Libya, the sixth in all of Africa when it comes to the number of cases.

The global number of recorded cases has crossed the threshold of 61 million cases this week as pharmaceutical companies continue to race for an answer to the pandemic.

With over 150 vaccines being developed worldwide, the front runners are Moderna, Oxford University and Pfizer inc. all showing results of a vaccine that’s over 90% effective without any serious side effects.

