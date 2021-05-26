Business

Central Bank shuts down exchange rate adjustment rumors

The Central Bank of Libya dismissed rumors that the exchange rate was going to be dropped to 3.65 dinars, adding that the Exchange Rate Committee is still meeting to discuss several pressing issues

BY Libyan Express

The director stated that the committee tasked with tackling the issues of the country’s exchange rate has yet to finalize their meetings and put out the outcomes of their discussions for the public. [Photo: Archive]
Abdel Latif Al-Tunisie, Director of the Governor’s Office of the Libyan Central Bank, denied on Tuesday the rumors of an exchange rate adjustment to 3.65 dinars as reported by social media pages and websites.

According to a statement cited by the Libyan News Agency (LANA), the Director confirmed that the Exchange Rate Adjustment Committee meetings are still open and will continue until the committee completes the items assigned to it next week.

The Exchange Rate Adjustment Committee has been meeting since last Sunday to discussions a number of important issues.

Libya’s Central Bank board of directors unified the country’s exchange rate to 4.48LYD per dollar for all business, personal, and governmental transactions last December, thus effectively devaluing the Libyam Dinar which had been set at the official exchange rate of just 1.35 per dollar prior to the unification.

The views expressed in Op-Ed pieces are those of the author and do not purport to reflect the opinions or views of Libyan Express.
How to submit an Op-Ed: Libyan Express accepts opinion articles on a wide range of topics. Submissions may be sent to oped@libyanexpress.com. Please include ‘Op-Ed’ in the subject line.
Submit a Correction
Libyan Express
Latest posts by Libyan Express (see all)
Azara Media Azara Media
You might also like
Libya

Al-Menfi examines the intensification of security cooperation and border control with…

Libya

The European Union confirms its continued support for Libya in several areas

Libya

December 24 movment call for direct presidential elections

Libya

One million Egyptian workers arrive in Libya in the coming period

Submit a Correction

For: Central Bank shuts down exchange rate adjustment rumors

Your suggestion have been successfully submitted

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Libyan Express will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.