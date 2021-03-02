Libya

CIA arranged secret communications between Haftar and Trump

The Former US president reportedly praised Haftar's efforts while the US National Security Advisor assured him the US will not be intervening in his assault on Tripoli

BY Libyan Express

[Photo: Libyan Express]
According to a report by the Washington Post, the United State’s Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) arranged a secret phone call between former US president and field marshal Khalifa Haftar during his failed offensive on Tripoli.

The report cited former administration officials stating that the intelligence agency put through a call between Haftar and Trump, in April of 2019 as he was preparing to launch what will turn out to be a failed assault on the country’s capital of Tripoli.

Trump is said to have praised the Field Marshal and his efforts to take hold of tripoli and effectively overthrow the UN-recognized government of national accord, stating that Haftar played a significant role in fighting terrorism and securing Libya’s oil resources.

The report also read that another call was arranged between Haftar and National Security Adviser John Bolton, who urged Haftar to be “very cautious” but notified him that the US would not intervene in the country.

The report doesn’t come as a surprise to many as Haftar has long ties with the United States, being a citizen of the North American nation as well as a former asset during the Reagan administration.

The views expressed in Op-Ed pieces are those of the author and do not purport to reflect the opinions or views of Libyan Express.
How to submit an Op-Ed: Libyan Express accepts opinion articles on a wide range of topics. Submissions may be sent to oped@libyanexpress.com. Please include ‘Op-Ed’ in the subject line.
Submit a Correction
Libyan Express
Latest posts by Libyan Express (see all)
You might also like
Libya

Democratic Party: Al-Menfi is an enemy of the February 17 revolution

Libya

Haftar welcomes new head of presidential council to Benghazi

Libya

Haftar welcomes the formation of a new executive authority

Libya

Al-Mismari denies the presence of Wagner group in Sirte

Submit a Correction

For: CIA arranged secret communications between Haftar and Trump

Your suggestion have been successfully submitted

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Libyan Express will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.