Haftar forces: We are prepared to receive government delegations and ensure their safety

Forces loyal to Khalifa Haftar declare that while they have no links with the current interim government, they are more than prepared to welcome the GNU's ministerial delegation in Benghazi

BY Libyan Express

The GNU’s delegation was forced to cancel their scheduled meeting in Benghazi after they were denied landing at the airport. [Photo: Internet]
Forces loyal to Khalifa Haftar issued a statement regarding the meeting of the Government of National Unity that had been scheduled to take place in Benghazi over the past three days but was canceled due to the delegation being stopped upon arrival and forced to return.

“The media spread false information that the city of Benghazi was vulnerable and suffering,” the statement said, “as a result of which the cabinet meeting and the interim government’s visit to Benghazi were canceled.”

According to the statement, such rumors were spread by enemies of Libya, enemies of democracy, and those seeking to divide the nation, as well as those who stand to threaten the progress of made by the Libyan people in recent months.

Haftar’s forces confirmed that they are fully prepared to receive and protect high-level delegations.

The statement acknowledged that the Haftar forces’ leadership have no ties to the interim government, whether sovereign or service, or even at the level of communication, but welcomed the holding of a meeting of the Council of Ministers of the Government in any of the areas it had secured, especially in Benghazi, in coordination with the Ministry of the Interior in Benghazi for protection and insurance.

