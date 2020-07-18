Clandestine details of a slowly-cooked reshuffle of Libya’s GNA officials

A source from the Presidential Council of the Government of National Accord told “Ean Libya News Outlet” that the candidate for the position of director of the intelligence agency, whose name is circulating on social media, had previously participated in Libyan-American security meetings and was presented by the security advisor to the Head of the Presidential Council to be appointed as the head of the intelligence service.

The source, who preferred not to be named because he was not authorized to make media statement, indicated that the candidate has a case accusation that is still pending before the Public Prosecutor.

The source added that the Head of the Presidential Council, Fayez Al-Sarraj, bears full responsibility if he proceeds to choose personalities for Libyan security agencies from one city because this threatens national security as he would deny having more experienced and qualified personalities to fill these security jobs, especially since such figures joined the February 17 revolution in its first days in 2011.

“The candidate for the position of Chief of the Intelligence Service is awaiting criminal case at the Attorney General’s Office,” the source said, asking about the criteria adopted by Al-Sarraj for such a selection.

As for the Ministry of the Interior, the source said that the Italians, in cooperation with a security figure in the Presidential Council, are planning to remove Minister Fathi Bashagha, as they have forced Al-Sarraj to assign another person loyal to them because of Bashagha’s insistence on changing some leaders that turned out to have suspicious relations with Italian security institutions.

The source concluded his speech by stressing the need for the refusal to grant security positions to figures belonging to one city and the need to adopt appropriate criteria for selection in accordance with experience, ability and competence.