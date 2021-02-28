Covid-19 outbreak shuts down schools in Sabha

Just days after schools reopened across the country after a year-long shut down caused by the Coronavirus pandemic, schools in Sabha close their doors again for an expected two week period due to the skyrocketing number of cases in the area.

In just two days, Sabha recorded 96 new cases of Covid-19, one of the highest in the country’s recent rise in cases following the reopening of schools and controversial celebration of Feb 17 which saw an enormous number of people gathered in crowds despite warnings by NCDC.

Health officials across the country continue to complain about the lack of precautions taken by citizens, reminding everyone that wearing a mask is vital and ignoring precautionary measures is killing people.

Sabha imposed a three-day partial curfew earlier this month, from 6 PM to 6 AM to help with the increased number of cases.

Isolation centres nationwide continue to face shortages, in Sabha particularly, medical supplies and oxygen tanks are scarce to come by despite a growing need.

Libya is expected to receive its first shipment of covid-19 in early March, a shipment of one million doses, enough to vaccinate just 500,000 citizens.