Debaiba: Another 1.5 million vaccines doses expected before Ramadan

Soon after the arrival of just 100,000 Covid-19 vaccines, Libya’s Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Debaiba assured the public that there was no need for concern as another 1.5 million doses of vaccines are is expected to arrive within the week.

The head of the GNU confirmed during the live broadcast to mark the arrival of Libya’s first shipment that another 1.5 million doses of the vaccine will be delivered to Libyan shores before the arrival of the holy month of Ramadan.

During the broadcast he also reassured the Libyan people that all vaccines being delivered to Libya have an efficiency rate of over 90%, stressing that the government is committed to protecting the health of all Libyan citizens.

Over 100 thousand doses of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccines were delivered to Libya yesterday morning, marking the country’s first access to vaccination against the world’s worst pandemic in history.

Libya’s ministry of health announced that the vaccines will be stored in the Ministry’s storage until they are delivered to the prioritized personnel for vaccination.

Prime Minister Debaiba during his first address to the nation promised the Libyan people that combatting covid-19 is his government’s top priority and pledged to deliver the vaccines at any cost as soon as it was conceivable.

The arrival of the vaccine just weeks after the Government of National Unity was confirmed by Parliament paves the way for Libya’s new authority to gain the full trust of the people as they delivered early on their promises and gain the faith of the republic they serve.