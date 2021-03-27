Debaiba extends condolences to Egypt for tragic train accident

Libya’s Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Debiba expressed the country’s sincere condolences to Egypt for the tragic loss of life in the collision between two trains that killed over thirty people and injured even more.

In a tweet on his official account, Debiba stated that the Libyan government and the Libyan people stand together with their Egyptian brothers and sisters in the face of this tragic accident.

The collision which occurred yesterday claimed the lives of 32 people and the injury of another 108 according to statics released by the Egyptian ministry of health.

According to released reports on the accident, the brakes on one of the trains caused it to abruptly stop which then led to the other train crashing into it from behind.