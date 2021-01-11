Libya

Demonstrations in Tripoli to protect the Libyan Studies Centre

At the risk of having the Libyan Studies Centre seized, hundreds of Libyans gathered to protect it

BY Libyan Express

The building is classified as a human heritage institution by UNESCO. [Photo: Internet]
Hundreds of Libyans gathered in front of the Libyan Studies Centre in Tripoli to protest the efforts of the General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments (GAIAE) to seize the building.

Demonstrators held signs and chanted together in rejection of the GAIAE’s efforts to undermine the value of the historical centre and all it represents.

The Centre is in the heart of Tripoli and considered a historical landmark that protests documents and artefacts that reflect Libya’s history dating back centuries.

The GAIAE recently granted the Centre occupants just three days to vacate the building, effectively putting 27 million documents of national history at risk.

The GAIAE has set claim to the land the building is on since 2007 and is now demanding the headquarters be handed over for overdue rent payments.

The Studies Centre received an order to raise the payment to 96,000LYD a month, after failing to meet this demand, the GAIAE gave them just three days to hand over the building or have it be taken.

