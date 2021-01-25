Business

Despite an impossible year, Libyan oil ended 2020 with over a billion dollars in revenue

Libyan oil continues to break records in its impressive recovery after a year of blockades and struggle to remain afloat

BY Libyan Express

Libyan oil will continue to be exempt from OPEC production cuts until it reaches 1.7 million barrels per day. [Photo: Internet]
Libya’s National Oil Corporation announced that revenues of Libyan Oil and Gas exceeded a billion dollars in December of 2020.

In an official statement, the NOC announced that revenues for December reached record levels with revenues from sales of crude oil, gas, condensates, petroleum products, and petrochemicals exceeding $1 billion.

The NOC chairman Mustafa Sanalla noted that the company’s employees despite being underfunded and dealing with the damages the war has left on the facilities have worked tirelessly and struggled in various areas of operations to achieve this level of income at a record speed.

The statement also added the revenues do not include taxes, royalties, and payments made for natural gas purchases to the domestic market from Waha Oil’s partners, which amounted to USD 13.6 million.

Sanalla warned that because Waha’s largest oil pipeline was down for maintenance for a majority of January, revenues will decrease but now that the pipeline has been repaired, the return of 200,000 barrels per day will make up for losses in February.

He concluded by stating that despite the lack of funding and urgent budget problems the NOC is facing in the state, it will tackle these challenges head-on with a sense of responsibility towards the average citizen and urge the other state institutions to be responsible and implement wise measures for the service of the nation.

The views expressed in Op-Ed pieces are those of the author and do not purport to reflect the opinions or views of Libyan Express.
How to submit an Op-Ed: Libyan Express accepts opinion articles on a wide range of topics. Submissions may be sent to oped@libyanexpress.com. Please include ‘Op-Ed’ in the subject line.
Submit a Correction
Libyan Express
Latest posts by Libyan Express (see all)
You might also like
Business

200,000 barrel increase per day after reopening of the largest oil pipeline

Business

Libyan oil and gas revenues plummeted by 92% in 2020

Business

NOC announces acquisition of Libyan-Norwegian Fertilizer Company

Libya

UNSMIL slams efforts to terrorize the NOC

Submit a Correction

For: Despite an impossible year, Libyan oil ended 2020 with over a billion dollars in revenue

Your suggestion have been successfully submitted

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Libyan Express will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.