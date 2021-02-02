Libya

Detained Libyan Airlines plane released from Misrata airport

After threats from aviation employees to halt all air traffic in Benghazi, detained aircraft was released from Misrata's airport

BY Libyan Express

Detained aircraft released after demands from employees. [Photo: Internet]
Libyan Airline plane detained after making a maintenance trip to Misrata has been released according to reports by channel 218.

All flights in the eastern region were completely halted due to the suspension of their only aircraft, the spokesperson for Libyan Airlines stated that the company holds airport management for all delays caused by this incident.

The release of the aircraft comes after several Libyan Airline employees issued a statement threatening to halt all flights at Benghazi’ Benina Airport if their demands to release the aircraft detained in Misrata are not met immediately.

The statement also included demands from aviation employees to release their salaries, which have delayed for a year.

In relevant news, earlier in the week, Libyan Airlines’ CEO, Hamid Kahled Asbaga announced that an agreement is currently being drawn up to unify the company’s board of directors.

The views expressed in Op-Ed pieces are those of the author and do not purport to reflect the opinions or views of Libyan Express.
How to submit an Op-Ed: Libyan Express accepts opinion articles on a wide range of topics. Submissions may be sent to oped@libyanexpress.com. Please include ‘Op-Ed’ in the subject line.
Submit a Correction
Libyan Express
Latest posts by Libyan Express (see all)
You might also like
Libya

Al-Qaeda linked terrorists detained by Libyan armed forces near Tripoli

Libya

Libya’s Air Force jet lands in Tunisia, GNA says aircraft isn’t part of…

Submit a Correction

For: Detained Libyan Airlines plane released from Misrata airport

Your suggestion have been successfully submitted

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Libyan Express will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.