Flights between Misrata and Benghazi resume after years of suspension

Misrata international airport announced that flights between Misrata and Benghazi have resumed after a five-year-long suspension.

Airport administration stated on Facebook that flights will resume to Sfax, Tunisia, and Istanbul, Turkey, and the first flight to Benghazi will be the following Thursday.

It also announced that flights will soon resume to Sabha, south of Libya and Alexandria, Egypt but no dates for those flights have been released.

The resumption of flights between the two cities is a result of the permanent ceasefire agreement signed in Geneva last October between Libya’s warring governments.