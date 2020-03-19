Eastern Libya and Tajoura district in the west impose curfew amid Coronavirus concerns

By Libyan Express

Libya hasn’t yet registered any Coronavirus cases. [Photo: Social Media]
The parallel government controlling eastern Libya will impose a curfew from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., excluding security and emergency personnel, to stop any spread of the coronavirus, its interior ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

Libya has not yet confirmed any cases of the virus, but both its internationally recognized government in Tripoli and the rival parallel one in Benghazi have imposed tight restrictions on travel over the crisis.

Meanwhile, the mayor of Tajoura in western Libya, just few kilometers away from Tripoli, announced curfew in the municipality from 5 p.m. to 6 a.m. wihtout consulting with the Interior Ministry of the Government of National Accord.

Comments

