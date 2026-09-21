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Egyptian pupils face exclusion for filming teachers

Egypt invokes school discipline rules against misuse of teacher images

BY Libyan Express
Egypt’s education minister orders schools to enforce penalties over teacher recordings

Pupils in Egypt face exclusion from school for a full academic year if they photograph or film teachers on school premises to insult or bully them, or to publish the material on social media, according to instructions attributed to the education ministry.

The directive covers any device used to capture the images. Its stated scope includes the purpose of the recording, rather than treating every photograph or video of a teacher as grounds for the penalty.

Education Minister Mohamed Abdel Latif has instructed schools nationwide to enforce the sanction under Ministerial Decision No. 150 of 2024, which sets out regulations governing school incentives and discipline.

The ministry said respect for teachers and protection of their dignity were essential to maintaining an orderly learning environment.

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