Sport

Libya under-20s draw 1–1 with Zamalek

BY Libyan Express
Egypt await Libya in opening under-20 qualifier

Libya’s under-20s drew 1–1 with Zamalek’s youth side in Cairo ahead of their opening Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against hosts Egypt on 24 September.

The Libyan squad are preparing for a five-team North African qualifying tournament in Ismailia, with places at the 2027 finals in Ghana at stake. Algeria, Tunisia and Morocco complete the field.

Following their opener against Egypt, Libya will face Algeria on 27 September and Tunisia on 3 October. Their final fixture, against Morocco on 6 October, falls on the tournament’s closing day.

The friendly against Zamalek formed part of Libya’s training camp in Egypt before the competition, organised by the North African Football Union.

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