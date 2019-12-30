Erdogan, Merkel discuss Libya’s conflict on the phone

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a phone conversation with German Chancellor Angela Merkel to discuss Syria and Libya, an official statement said on Sunday.

According to the statement issued by Turkey’s Directorate of Communications, the two leaders also addressed the bilateral relations and regional developments.

The phone talk came after Ankara and Libya’s UN-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) signed on Nov. 27 two separate pacts, one on military cooperation and the other on maritime boundaries of countries in the Eastern Mediterranean.