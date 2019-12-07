Erdogan: MoU with Libya has been sent to the UN

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Saturday that the memorandum of understanding signed with Libya on boundaries in the Mediterranean Sea has been sent to the United Nations, state-run Anadolu Agency reported.

Speaking at an AK Party meeting in Istanbul, Erdogan also reiterated his warning that Turkey will use “its rights under international law and maritime law till the end” on the Eastern Mediterranean, according to the agency.

On Thursday, the Turkish parliament endorsed the MoU and so did the Libyan Government of National Accord.

Ahead of the vote, Turkey’s vice-president Fuat Oktay spoke of a “historic agreement” that would “bring peace” to the Eastern Mediterranean and solidarity between Turkey and Libya.

Greece, Cyprus, and Egypt have all rejected the agreement, with Athens arguing it is legally void and expelling Libya’s ambassador after he failed to hand over the details of the MoU.

The MoU was signed at a meeting in Istanbul on November 27 between Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and Fayez Al-Sarraj, the Head of Libya’s Presidential Council, which Ankara is backing against a rival military force based in eastern Libya led by Khalifa Haftar and backed by UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Russia and France.