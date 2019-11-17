EU calls for immediate release of kidnapped female Parliament member

By Libyan Express

Member of Libyan House of Representatives Siham Sirgiwa. [Photo: Social Media]
The Embassies of Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, the EU Delegation, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, and the United Kingdom to Libya have expressed their deep concern regarding the continued disappearance of House of Representatives member Siham Sergiwa, and called for her immediate release.

“We continue to call on relevant Libyan authorities to conduct urgent investigations into her disappearance, and provide an update on her whereabouts.” The statement reads.

The statement indicated that violations of international humanitarian and human rights laws will not go unnoticed, and perpetrators will be held accountable before the law.

Related Posts

Egypt sentences Libyan national to death for “terrorist attack”

Number of Russian mercenaries fighting for Haftar in Libya rises to 1400, report…

“The trend of attacks against politicians, political activists and members of civil society, and in particular women, is unacceptable.” The statement indicated.

It also said that for long- term stability in Libya, the EU countries believe that both women and men must equally and meaningfully participate in the transitional peace process.

Have your say. Give us your feedback.
Sign up for our Newsletter.

You might also like
Libya

Egypt sentences Libyan national to death for “terrorist attack”

Libya

Number of Russian mercenaries fighting for Haftar in Libya rises to 1400, report says

Libya

Libya’s High Council of State hails cutting spending decision by Presidential…

Libya

US tells Haftar to end his forces’ offensive on Libya’s capital

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept