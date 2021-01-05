Libya

EU delegation: Coming weeks will be critical for Libya

BY Libyan Express

European Union stands firmly with Libyans in their pursuit of justice and dignity. [Photo: Social Media]
The Head of the European Union (EU) Delegation to Libya, Ambassador Jose Sabadell, stated that the upcoming weeks will be crucial for political dialogue and the peace process in Libya.

In a tweet on his official account, the ambassador reiterated that the European Union supports the Libyan people in their pursuit of peace and re-establishing sovereignty over their homeland.

He also added that that the Union fully backs the ongoing ceasefire agreement and ongoing process of reforming the economic system and boosting the country’s economy to the best interest of all Libyans.

Sabadell concluded by stating that elections set to take place in December of 2021 are a key priority for the political process, adding that members of the European Union will always firmly stand with Libyans in their pursuit of peace and dignity.

