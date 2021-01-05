EU grants Libya 3.3 million euros to battle Tuberculosis

The European Union has granted more than 3.3 million euros to e World Health Organisation (WHO) and the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) to support Libya in an 18-month long project to combat tuberculosis (TB) in the country.

Statistics of TB in Libya have been on a gradual rise in light of the decade long conflict that erupted soon after the 17 February in 2011 resulting in the gradual decline of the country’s healthcare system.

The country’s TB’s programmes and readiness suffer from an acute shortage of qualified medical personnel, specialized equipment, and medical supplies.

Libya is also hosting over half a million migrants according to IOM data, many of whom having livid in unsanitary and overcrowded conditions with limited access to health care making the country particularly vulnerable to the risk of infectious diseases such as TB.

“TB is the world’s top infectious killer. However, with proper treatment, the vast majority of people can be cured of the disease. The EU’s timely contribution will help us enhance TB services throughout the country,” said Elizabeth Hoff, the Head of Mission and WHO’s Representative in Libya.

IOM and WHO utilising the EU’s generous donation will work to strengthen and broaden the screening process for TB, increase medial’s staff’s knowledge of the disease and ensure proper treatments services are made available to migrants, refugees, internally displaced people, and other vulnerable populations.

“Migrants and internally displaced populations are often vulnerable to TB due to low immunity caused by lack of adequate nutrition, unhygienic living conditions, and lack of access to early detection services,” Hoff said.

She also noted that the 18-month project will aim to reduce the spread of the infections by allowing WHO to support national health care, training staff members, increasing screening, surveillance and delivering proper equipment, medicines, and supplies to TB centres across the country.