EU, Italy, France and Germany call for humanitarian ceasefire in Libya in Ramadan

The European Union, Italy, Germany and France have joined the United Nations in calling for a humanitarian halt of hostilities in Libya during the holy month of Ramadan.

In a joint statement on Saturday, they said that as participants to the Berlin process and in a renewed commitment to the Berlin conclusions, they wanted to unite their voices to those of the UN Secretary-General Guterres and his Acting Special Representative for Libya, Stephanie Williams, in their call for a humanitarian truce in Libya.

“The conflict continues unabated and developments during the latest weeks have increased concerns, in particular over the situation among the long suffering Libyan population.” The joint statement reads.

The statement also called on all the Libyan actors to get inspired by the spirit of the Holy Ramadan, engage in resuming talks for a genuine ceasefire on the basis of the draft agreement of the Military Committee of 23 February, and in view of a political solution to the conflict, and unite their efforts to face the common enemy which the current Coronavirus pandemic risks represent in the interest of the whole country.