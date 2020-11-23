European Powers threaten sanctions on foreign intervention in Libya

The governments of France, Italy, Germany, and the United Kingdom issue a warning to those who stand in the way of political negotiating and the process of establishing peace in Libya.

In a joint statement released by the French government, the four European powers stated they welcomed the results of the LPDF and the continued effort to establish a roadmap to national elections on December 24th, 2021.

The four governments also went on to say that they support the widespread resumption of oil production in Libya and reforming security for the oil installations while urging Libyan parties to establish a clear and transparent mechanism for the distribution of oil revenue to the benefit of the Libyan people.

The statement also said that all four governments are looking forward to the following sessions of the Libyan Political dialogue forum, that they call on international parties to refrain from intervening with UN-led talks, and that they are prepared to issues sanctions against those who do.

“We are ready to take measures against those who obstruct the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum and other tracks of the Berlin process, as well as those who continue to plunder state funds or commit human rights abuses and violations throughout the country.”

The joint statement concluded by saying that all four governments stand with the Libyan people and reject the violent and military status quo, and oppose foreign intervention of any nature that would obstruct reestablishing long-lasting peace in Libya.

The second round of the Libyan political dialogue Forum started virtually today, November 23rd, led by the UN-acting Special Representative Stephanie Williams.