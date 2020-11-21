Libya

Families in Trahouna demand the fate of abducted sons

BY Libyan Express

Protesters demand to know the fate of their kidnapped sons.[Photo: Reuters }
On Friday, dozens of people from the city of Trahouna, west of Libya, staged a peaceful protest to demand the fate of their sons abducted by the militia of General Khalifa Haftar.

Dozens of pictures surfaced on the social media platform, Twitter, showing families flooding the street pleading for justice for their abducted sons and demanding prosecution of the criminals that took them. 

The distraught families carried signs that read their children’s names, demanding to reveal their fate and where they are now and condemning their wrongful kidnapping by the Al-Kani militia, a military group under General Haftar

According to official Libyan sources, Haftar’s forces and affiliated militia committed war crimes and acts of genocide in the period between April 2019 and June 2020. The General Authority for Search and Identification of Missing Persons has also uncovered at least three mass graves in Tahruna and reported 115 cases since the start of the operation Burkan Al-Ghadab (Volcano of Rage) against the capital Tripoli, in April of 2019.

