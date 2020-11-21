World

FDA considers emergency use authorization for COVID-19 vaccine

BY Libyan Express

FDA to review emergency use of Covid-19 vaccine from Pfizer. [Photo: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration]
The US Food and Drug Administration has scheduled a meeting of its Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee for December 10th to consider the request for possible emergency use of a Coronavirus vaccine from Pfizer. 

The meeting is set to be live-streamed on the agency’s YouTube, Facebook and Twitter channels; as well as a webcast from the FDA’s official website.“The FDA recognizes that transparency and dialogue are critical for the public to have confidence in COVID-19 vaccines. I want to assure the American people that the FDA’s process and evaluation of the data for a potential COVID-19 vaccine will be as open and transparent as possible,” said FDA Commissioner Stephen M. Hahn, M.D. 

The FDA has been preparing for a review of an emergency use authorization (EUA) for several months, however, the duration of the review cannot be predicted but Dr Hahn has assured the public that review will be expedited as much as possible stated “The FDA will review the request as expeditiously as possible, while still doing so in a thorough and science-based manner so that we can help make available a vaccine that the American people deserve as soon as possible. ”

The Food and Drug Administration is an agency within the US that protects the public health by assuring the safety, effectiveness, and security of human and veterinary drugs, vaccines and other biological products for human use, and medical devices.

The United States remains the country with the most Covid-19 cases in the world with over twelve million cases and a death toll of 260,00, accounting for nearly 20% of global Corona-related deaths. 

 

