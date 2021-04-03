First batch of Covid-19 vaccines to arrive in Tripoli this Monday

Hisham Bin Masoud, a member of the newly formed Advisory Committee to Combat the Coronavirus stated that the first shipment of vaccines is expected to arrive in Tripoli this Monday, April 5.

The shipment was initially expected on April 3, however, due to an unfortunate delay, it was delayed by two days.

He added that the responsibility of distributing the vaccines will go to the National Centre for Disease Control utilizing its registration system for vaccine recipients.

The number of registrations in the newly launched online registry remains disappointingly low at 400,000 while the target the NCDC hoped for was 3 million people.

He also confirmed that the fragile epidemiological situation in Libya remains stable when compared to the previous three weeks in terms of the number of deaths and new cases recorded.

The advisory committee was formed by Libya’s prime minister Abdul Hamid Debaiba after dissolving the previous one for failure to deliver on their promises of protecting the public and delivering the promises number of vaccines by the assigned deadline.

Libya’s first batch of vaccines is expected to be enough to vaccines 1.4 million Libyans using the two-dose system for maximum effectiveness.

Prime Minister Debaiba during his first address to the nation promised the Libyan people that combatting COVID-19 is his government’s top priority and pledged to deliver the vaccines at any cost as soon as it was conceivable.