First child dies of Covid-19 in Libya

Coronavirus claimed the life of an 11 year old girl in Mitiga isolation centre, the first child death caused by Covid-19 in Libya

BY Libyan Express

Libya’s Coronavirus situation continues to deteriorate by the day. [Photo: Libyan Express]
Libya recorded its first child Corona-related death since the spread of the pandemic in early 2020 according to the Crisis and Emergency Committee in Al-Ruhaibat to combat the Coronavirus.

The child, an 11-year-old girl named Afaz Saeed died in the Mitiga isolation centre in the Suq Al-Juma’a Municipality. It has yet to be determined of her passing has anything to do with the new emerging variants of the virus from the UK and South Africa that have been proven to be deadlier and far more infectious.

Libya is Africa’s the leading nation in the number of Covid-19 cases per-capita, with over 118,631 recorded cases and 1,877 deaths.

The country’s isolation centres and hospitals are severely underfunded and underqualified to handle the mass number of infections that continue to rise, many medical health professionals in the nation have called for the government’s aid in combating the virus and meeting the impossible demand for beds, equipment and testing kits.

