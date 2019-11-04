Flights redirected to Tunisia as Haftar’s attacks force shutdown of airspace of Misurata Airport

Flights heading to the Libyan airport of Misurata were forced to divert on Sunday after air strikes carried out by warplanes loyal t Khalifa Haftar, targeted Tripoli’s only functioning airport Mitiga and Misurata Airport as well.

The spokesman for the forces of Libya’s UN-recognised Government of National Accord, Mustafa Al-Majea, said warplanes flown by Haftar’s pilots carried out at least four attacks on Mitiga airport and one attack on Misurata Airport.

Meanwhile, a flight for the Afriqiyah Airways bound from Tunisia was rerouted back to Sfax Airport as Misurata Airport management announced that the airspace was shut down.