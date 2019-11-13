Football clubs of west Libya reject league kickoff, citing Haftar’s war on Tripoli

The football clubs of western Libya have decided not to take part in the football events and league for this season that the Libyan Football Federation intends to launch.

The rejection came in a meeting in Tripoli, where all clubs unanimously agreed not to play this season due to the war on Tripoli by Khalifa Haftar’s forces.

The football clubs said in a statement said it was strange that the Libyan Football Federation was pushing them to start the new season’s league without taking into consideration the ongoing social and security conditions due to the attack on Tripoli by Haftar’s forces.