Business

French court awards NOC 132 million dollars in a case against Emirati LERCO

BY Libyan Express

NOC reaffirms that it will do everything to protect Libya’s oil wealth. [Photo: NOC]
The Paris Court of Appeals announced that Libya’s National Oil Corporation (NOC) is the winner of an arbitration case against the Libyan Emirates Oil Refining Company (LERCO) in regards to the Ras Lanuf Refinery.

In an official statement on their website, the NOC said that the Paris Court of appeals has awarded them over 115 million US dollars plus interest, which accumulates to over 132 million dollars.

The court also upheld the tribunal’s decision confirming LERCO’s ongoing contractual take-or-pay obligation and ordered LERCO to pay 100,000 euros in costs of the Paris court proceeding.

Chairman of the NOC, Mustafa Sanalla commented on the case by reaffirming that the NOC is the trusted guardian of Libya’s oil wealth and will do everything in its power to protect the Libyan people’s oil and gas wealth.

The NOC said that that it will take all the necessary legal steps to enforce the court’s decision and obtain the awarded amount.

The views expressed in Op-Ed pieces are those of the author and do not purport to reflect the opinions or views of Libyan Express.
How to submit an Op-Ed: Libyan Express accepts opinion articles on a wide range of topics. Submissions may be sent to oped@libyanexpress.com. Please include ‘Op-Ed’ in the subject line.
Submit a Correction
Libyan Express
Latest posts by Libyan Express (see all)
You might also like
Business

NOC: Oil revenues in January crossed the milestone of 1.4 billion

Libya

Sanalla and NOC receive the anticorruption award from US Secretary of State

Libya

NOC sues American company over a botched deal

Libya

NOC calls for the release of PFG salaries

Submit a Correction

For: French court awards NOC 132 million dollars in a case against Emirati LERCO

Your suggestion have been successfully submitted

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Libyan Express will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.