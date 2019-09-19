From Berlin, Turkey reiterates support for political solution in Libya

Turkey said it supports a UN-backed political process in Libya, the Turkish presidential spokesman said on Wednesday.

İbrahim Kalın told reporters in Berlin after a meeting on the Libyan crisis that it is necessary to clarify who initiated this conflict on Tripoli and who is defending the capital.

The spokesman arrived in the German capital on Wednesday upon the invitation of German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Wednesday’s meeting was attended by the five permanent members (P5) of the UN Security Council, Turkey, Germany, Italy, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Arab league as well as Ghassan Salame, the UN envoy to Libya.

“Turkey supports the U.N.-facilitated political process. A political solution is possible and necessary with the participation of all relevant actors in Libya,” the Turkish official said, according to Turkish media sources.

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will hold official talks on the Libyan crisis during next week’s UN General Assembly gathering in New York, Kalın added.

Kalın underlined that a cease-fire must be declared, implemented and monitored as soon as possible in the country, Turkish media indicated.