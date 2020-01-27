Germany to urge Security Council for resolution to enforce ceasefire in Libya

Germany on Monday urged UN Security Council members to adopt a resolution on Libya to stop continuing military attacks and violations of arms embargo in the country.

Speaking at a news conference in Berlin, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas deplored violations of the cease-fire despite pledges made by conflict parties and regional actors at the Berlin Conference on Jan. 19.

“The cease-fire has been a very fragile one so far, and thus it will be important now to make sure that the UN Security Council endorses what we agreed in Berlin with a resolution,” he said, referring to the talks at the UN scheduled for Thursday.

“We want to once again impress upon all those who intend to continue to violate the embargo, or have done so, and demonstrate them that this will have consequences for them,” he added.

Maas underlined that Germany would continue its efforts at all levels to reach a genuine, a long-term cease-fire in the country