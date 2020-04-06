GNA Air Force destroys military cargo plane bringing ammunition to Haftar’s forces

By Libyan Express

GNA Air Force warplanes. [Photo: Social Media]
Libya’s UN-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) forces destroyed a military cargo plane Sunday minutes after landing in a Tarhouna airstrip.

The Antonov cargo plane was carrying ammunition and weapons for forces affiliated with Khalifa Haftar and was coming from the United Arab Emirates, according to GNA sources.

The plane was targeted right after it had landed at an airstrip near Tarhouna province south of Tripoli, Mohammed Gununu, the spokesman for the GNA-led Burkan Al-Ghadab Operation (Volcano of Rage), said on Facebook.

